A match in the MercedesCup quarterfinals is next for Lorenzo Musetti, and he will go up against Frances Tiafoe. Musetti's odds are +900 to win this tournament at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.

Musetti at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Musetti's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 (at 4:00 AM ET), Musetti will play Tiafoe, after defeating Gregoire Barrere 6-3, 6-3 in the last round.

Musetti Stats

Musetti beat Barrere 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

In 26 tournaments over the past year, Musetti has gone 36-23 and has won a pair of titles.

In two tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Musetti has gone 2-1.

Musetti has played 23.6 games per match in his 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In his three matches on a grass surface over the past year, Musetti has averaged 23 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Musetti has won 77.7% of his games on serve, and 28.6% on return.

Musetti has been victorious in 88.2% of his service games on grass over the past year and 17.1% of his return games.

