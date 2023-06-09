The four matches today in the MercedesCup qualification final include No. 74-ranked Christopher Eubanks matching up against No. 113 Radu Albot.

Check out the latest odds for the entire MercedesCup field at BetMGM.

MercedesCup Info

Tournament: MercedesCup

MercedesCup Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 11

June 11 TV Channel:

Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Who will win the MercedesCup?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Christopher Eubanks vs. Radu Albot Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Eubanks (-125) Albot (-105) Marton Fucsovics vs. Altug Celikbilek Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Fucsovics (-650) Celikbilek (+375) Borna Gojo vs. Antoine Bellier Qualification Final 6:30 AM ET Gojo (-250) Bellier (+180) Benjamin Hassan vs. Yosuke Watanuki Qualification Final 7:10 AM ET Watanuki (-400) Hassan (+270)

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.