Men's MercedesCup Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The four matches today in the MercedesCup qualification final include No. 74-ranked Christopher Eubanks matching up against No. 113 Radu Albot.
MercedesCup Info
- Tournament: MercedesCup
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: June 11
- TV Channel:
- Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Who will win the MercedesCup?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Christopher Eubanks vs. Radu Albot
|Qualification Final
|5:00 AM ET
|Eubanks (-125)
|Albot (-105)
|Marton Fucsovics vs. Altug Celikbilek
|Qualification Final
|5:00 AM ET
|Fucsovics (-650)
|Celikbilek (+375)
|Borna Gojo vs. Antoine Bellier
|Qualification Final
|6:30 AM ET
|Gojo (-250)
|Bellier (+180)
|Benjamin Hassan vs. Yosuke Watanuki
|Qualification Final
|7:10 AM ET
|Watanuki (-400)
|Hassan (+270)
