MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, June 9
Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Friday? Keep scrolling for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Cubs' Marcus Stroman taking on the Giants' Anthony DeSclafani.
Keep reading to find the probable pitchers for every game on the calendar for June 9.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Diamondbacks at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (7-3) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|ARI: Kelly
|DET: Lorenzen
|12 (70.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (53.1 IP)
|3.06
|ERA
|3.21
|9.8
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Tigers
- ARI Odds to Win: -145
- DET Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (4-3) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will look to Tyler Glasnow (0-0) for the game between the teams Friday.
|TEX: Heaney
|TB: Glasnow
|11 (58 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (9.2 IP)
|4.03
|ERA
|3.72
|9.3
|K/9
|13.0
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -165
- TEX Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Daniel Lynch (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will give the start to Tyler Wells (4-2) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|KC: Lynch
|BAL: Wells
|2 (10.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (68.1 IP)
|4.35
|ERA
|3.29
|11.3
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Royals at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -175
- KC Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Michael Grove (0-2) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez (1-2) for the game between the clubs on Friday.
|LAD: Grove
|PHI: Suarez
|5 (21 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (24.2 IP)
|8.14
|ERA
|5.47
|9.0
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Phillies
- LAD Odds to Win: -115
- PHI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Phillies
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBC 10 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBC 10 (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (2-2) to the mound as they face the Yankees, who will counter with Gerrit Cole (7-0) for the game between the clubs on Friday.
|BOS: Whitlock
|NYY: Cole
|5 (25.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (79.2 IP)
|5.61
|ERA
|2.82
|7.0
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -155
- BOS Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (5-3) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will counter with Rich Hill (5-5) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|NYM: Megill
|PIT: Hill
|12 (59.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (65.1 IP)
|4.40
|ERA
|4.55
|7.3
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Mets at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -115
- NYM Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-1) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will look to Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) when the teams meet on Friday.
|MIN: Gray
|TOR: Kikuchi
|12 (67 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (61.1 IP)
|2.15
|ERA
|4.40
|9.5
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Twins at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -125
- MIN Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the hill as they take on the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Logan Allen (3-2) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|HOU: Javier
|CLE: Allen
|12 (69.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (45.2 IP)
|2.84
|ERA
|2.76
|9.3
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Astros at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -110
- HOU Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Astros at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (4-5) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will give the start to AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) when the teams play Friday.
|WSH: Gray
|ATL: Smith-Shawver
|12 (67 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (2.1 IP)
|3.09
|ERA
|0.00
|7.4
|K/9
|11.6
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -200
- WSH Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Sam Moll (0-3) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will look to Adrian Houser (2-1) when the clubs play on Friday.
|OAK: Moll
|MIL: Houser
|27 (21.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (31.1 IP)
|4.57
|ERA
|3.45
|10.0
|K/9
|5.5
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +190
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (3-1) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will give the start to Dylan Cease (3-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|MIA: Pérez
|CHW: Cease
|5 (24 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (68 IP)
|2.25
|ERA
|4.63
|9.0
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Marlins at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -125
- MIA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Marlins at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Ben Lively (3-3) to the bump as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Jordan Montgomery (2-7) when the clubs play Friday.
|CIN: Lively
|STL: Montgomery
|6 (29.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (66 IP)
|3.03
|ERA
|4.23
|8.8
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Reds at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -175
- CIN Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Reds at Cardinals
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (4-4) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will give the start to Austin Gomber (4-4) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|SD: Darvish
|COL: Gomber
|11 (63.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (56.2 IP)
|4.10
|ERA
|6.99
|9.6
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Padres at Rockies
- SD Odds to Win: -190
- COL Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Padres at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-3) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani (5-2) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|SEA: Castillo
|LAA: Ohtani
|12 (70.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (71 IP)
|2.55
|ERA
|3.30
|10.4
|K/9
|12.2
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -115
- SEA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Stroman (6-4) to the hill as they play the Giants, who will look to DeSclafani (4-5) when the teams meet on Friday.
|CHC: Stroman
|SF: DeSclafani
|13 (79 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (70.1 IP)
|2.39
|ERA
|3.97
|7.7
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -110
- CHC Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Giants
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
