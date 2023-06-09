Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
On Friday, Nick Maton (.355 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Phillies.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .159 with five doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Maton has picked up a hit in 20 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has driven home a run in 13 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored a run in 17 of 56 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.128
|AVG
|.175
|.236
|OBP
|.254
|.234
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/7
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly (7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.06), 16th in WHIP (1.075), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.