On Friday, Nick Maton (.355 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .159 with five doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Maton has picked up a hit in 20 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has driven home a run in 13 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored a run in 17 of 56 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .128 AVG .175 .236 OBP .254 .234 SLG .386 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 6 RBI 9 17/7 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings