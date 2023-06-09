The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, square off versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on June 7, Jokic put up 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks in a 109-94 win versus the Heat.

Below, we break down Jokic's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 24.5 32.5 Rebounds 12.5 11.8 12.7 Assists 10.5 9.8 11 PRA -- 46.1 56.2 PR -- 36.3 45.2 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.6



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat

Jokic has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 14.4% and 18.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.6 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 44 32 21 10 1 2 0 6/4/2023 42 41 11 4 2 0 0 6/1/2023 40 27 10 14 1 1 1 2/13/2023 34 27 12 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 36 19 12 12 2 1 1

