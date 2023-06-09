The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are meeting in the NBA Finals, with Game 4 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).

These two teams rack up 225.3 points per game between them, 13.8 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams score 222.3 combined points per game, 10.8 more points than this contest's total.

Denver has compiled a 45-37-0 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 30.5 -111 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -115 20.0 Aaron Gordon 12.5 +100 16.3 Michael Porter Jr. 11.5 -115 17.4 Bruce Brown 9.5 -139 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Nikola Jokic or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -800 - Heat +550 -

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.