The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are meeting in the NBA Finals, with Game 4 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-3) 211.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-2.5) 211.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-3) 211.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-3.5) 210.5 -160 +140 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • These two teams rack up 225.3 points per game between them, 13.8 more than this game's point total.
  • Opponents of these teams score 222.3 combined points per game, 10.8 more points than this contest's total.
  • Denver has compiled a 45-37-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 30.5 -111 24.5
Jamal Murray 25.5 -115 20.0
Aaron Gordon 12.5 +100 16.3
Michael Porter Jr. 11.5 -115 17.4
Bruce Brown 9.5 -139 11.5

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Nuggets -800 -
Heat +550 -

