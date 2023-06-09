Nuggets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 2-1 series lead. The over/under is set at 211.5 in the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|211.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 211.5 points 69 times.
- The average point total in Denver's matchups this year is 228.3, 16.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
- Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
- Denver has a record of 40-13, a 75.5% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 57 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 211.5 points.
- The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 219.3, 7.8 more points than this game's total.
- Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this year.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- Miami has a record of 5-10, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 211.5
|% of Games Over 211.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|69
|84.1%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|57
|69.5%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Four of Nuggets' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Denver has fared better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The Nuggets put up six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Denver is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Four of the Heat's past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
- Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|29-28
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|10-10
|41-41
Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
