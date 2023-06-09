Top Nuggets vs. Heat Players to Watch - NBA Finals Game 4
The Denver Nuggets (53-29) take on the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday at FTX Arena. Jamal Murray of the Nuggets is a player to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Friday, June 9
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Live Stream

Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets beat the Heat, 109-94, on Wednesday. Murray scored a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and added 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Jimmy Butler had 28 points, plus two rebounds and four assists, for the Heat.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jamal Murray
|34
|10
|10
|1
|0
|3
|Nikola Jokic
|32
|21
|10
|0
|2
|1
|Christian Braun
|15
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0

Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|28
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bam Adebayo
|22
|17
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Caleb Martin
|10
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Aaron Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.
- Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).

Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and contributes 3.2 assists.
- Butler paces the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and averages 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|32.5
|12.7
|11
|1
|1.2
|1.6
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|23.5
|6.6
|6.3
|1.9
|0.5
|1.2
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|28.1
|5.9
|6.8
|2
|0.2
|3
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|17.3
|10.3
|4.3
|0.6
|0.7
|0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|DEN
|12.1
|8.6
|1.9
|0.3
|0.6
|2.4
|Caleb Martin
|MIA
|15.1
|5.7
|1.6
|1
|0.6
|2.6
