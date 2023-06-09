Friday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (38-24) and the Kansas City Royals (18-44) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Orioles taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on June 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Tyler Wells (4-2) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (0-1) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Orioles vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Orioles vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Orioles Performance Insights

The Orioles have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Orioles have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Orioles have won 22, or 73.3%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

Baltimore has a record of 7-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The Orioles have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Baltimore is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 303 total runs this season.

The Orioles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in seven of those games).

The Royals have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (30%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 4-16 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (237 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 3 @ Giants L 4-0 Kyle Bradish vs Alex Cobb June 4 @ Giants W 8-3 Tyler Wells vs Anthony DeSclafani June 6 @ Brewers L 4-3 Kyle Gibson vs Freddy Peralta June 7 @ Brewers L 10-2 Dean Kremer vs Corbin Burnes June 8 @ Brewers W 6-3 Kyle Bradish vs Colin Rea June 9 Royals - Tyler Wells vs Daniel Lynch June 10 Royals - Cole Irvin vs Brady Singer June 11 Royals - Kyle Gibson vs TBA June 13 Blue Jays - Dean Kremer vs Chris Bassitt June 14 Blue Jays - Kyle Bradish vs José Berríos June 15 Blue Jays - Tyler Wells vs Yusei Kikuchi

Royals Schedule