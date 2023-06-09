A match in the Libema Open quarterfinals is next for Rinky Hijikata, and he will play Mackenzie McDonald. Hijikata is +1400 to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen.

Hijikata at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Hijikata's Next Match

After beating Marc-Andrea Huesler 2-6, 7-5, 6-3, Hijikata will play McDonald in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 at 4:00 AM ET.

Hijikata Stats

In the Round of 16, Hijikata won 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Huesler on Wednesday.

Hijikata has not won any of his 12 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 11-12.

Hijikata has not won any of his one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a match record of 2-1 on that surface.

Hijikata has played 24.1 games per match in his 23 matches over the past year across all court types.

In his three matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Hijikata has averaged 27 games.

Hijikata, over the past year, has won 74.5% of his service games and 19.7% of his return games.

On grass over the past year, Hijikata has been victorious in 83.3% of his service games and 28.2% of his return games.

