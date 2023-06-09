As action in the Libema Open continues, a round of 16 match is up next for Sachia Vickery, and she will face Emina Bektas. Vickery's odds are +4000 to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen.

Vickery at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Vickery's Next Match

On Thursday, June 15 at 4:00 AM ET, in the round of 16 of the the Libema Open, Vickery will play Bektas, after beating Priscilla Hon 6-3, 6-0.

Vickery Stats

Vickery beat Hon 6-3, 6-0 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.

In 10 tournaments over the past 12 months, Vickery is yet to win a title, and her record is 14-10.

In two tournaments on grass over the past year, Vickery has gone 3-2.

Vickery has played 21.2 games per match in her 24 matches over the past year across all court types.

Vickery, over the past year, has played five matches on grass, and 20 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Vickery has won 62.8% of her games on serve, and 38.5% on return.

On grass over the past year, Vickery has been victorious in 64.3% of her service games and 35.7% of her return games.

