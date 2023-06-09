Taylor Fritz plays Aslan Karatsev to open play in the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, Germany (in the round of 16). In his last tournament (the French Open), he was knocked out by Francisco Cerundolo in the round of 32. Fritz is +400 (best odds in the field) to win this tournament at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.

Fritz at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Fritz's Next Match

Fritz will open up at the MercedesCup by facing Karatsev in the round of 16 on Thursday, June 15 (at 4:00 AM ET).

Taylor Fritz Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2800

US Open odds to win: +3300

MercedesCup odds to win: +400

Fritz Stats

Fritz last played on June 3, 2023, a 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 23-ranked Cerundolo in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Fritz has won three of his 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 50-20.

Fritz is 8-1 on grass over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Fritz has played 70 matches and 26.3 games per match.

Fritz, over the past 12 months, has played nine matches on grass, and 30.2 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Fritz has been victorious in 26.1% of his return games and 84.3% of his service games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Fritz has won 89.2% of his games on serve and 30.1% on return.

