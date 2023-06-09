Friday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) and the Detroit Tigers (26-34) squaring off at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 9.

The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (7-3) versus the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (2-2).

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-8.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Tigers' ATS record is 1-4-0 over their previous 10 games (five of those games had spread set by bookmakers).

The Tigers have come away with 20 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a mark of 16-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.5 runs per game (212 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Tigers Schedule