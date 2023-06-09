Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) and the Detroit Tigers (26-34) squaring off at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 9.
The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (7-3) versus the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (2-2).
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Tigers
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Odds
Tigers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-8.
- When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Tigers' ATS record is 1-4-0 over their previous 10 games (five of those games had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Tigers have come away with 20 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a mark of 16-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.5 runs per game (212 total).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|@ White Sox
|L 2-1
|Michael Lorenzen vs Dylan Cease
|June 4
|@ White Sox
|L 6-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Michael Kopech
|June 5
|@ Phillies
|L 8-3
|Joey Wentz vs Aaron Nola
|June 6
|@ Phillies
|L 1-0
|Tyler Alexander vs Taijuan Walker
|June 8
|@ Phillies
|L 3-2
|Tyler Holton vs Zack Wheeler
|June 9
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Merrill Kelly
|June 10
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Ryne Nelson
|June 11
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Zac Gallen
|June 12
|Braves
|-
|Reese Olson vs Charlie Morton
|June 13
|Braves
|-
|Reese Olson vs Spencer Strider
|June 14
|Braves
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Mike Soroka
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.