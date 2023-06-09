Michael Lorenzen will try to slow down Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks when they play his Detroit Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+120). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -145 +120 8 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-8.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Tigers' ATS record is 1-4-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those contests).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (38.5%) in those contests.

Detroit has entered 40 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 16-24 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 30 of its 60 games with a total this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-13 12-21 9-19 17-15 21-26 5-8

