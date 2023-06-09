The Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers will meet on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Corbin Carroll and Zach McKinstry -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 48 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .340 this season.

The Tigers rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 212 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .297.

The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.250 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in seven innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Away Joey Wentz Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away Tyler Alexander Taijuan Walker 6/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Tyler Holton Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Michael Lorenzen Merrill Kelly 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Joey Wentz Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Charlie Morton 6/13/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Michael Lorenzen Mike Soroka

