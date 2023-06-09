How to Watch the Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers will meet on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Corbin Carroll and Zach McKinstry -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 48 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .340 this season.
- The Tigers rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 212 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .297.
- The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.250 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in seven innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In nine appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|White Sox
|L 2-1
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Dylan Cease
|6/4/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-2
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Michael Kopech
|6/5/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-3
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Aaron Nola
|6/6/2023
|Phillies
|L 1-0
|Away
|Tyler Alexander
|Taijuan Walker
|6/8/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tyler Holton
|Zack Wheeler
|6/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Merrill Kelly
|6/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Ryne Nelson
|6/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Zac Gallen
|6/12/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Charlie Morton
|6/13/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Spencer Strider
|6/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Mike Soroka
