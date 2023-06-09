The Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) and the Detroit Tigers (26-34) will go head to head on Friday, June 9 at Comerica Park, with Merrill Kelly pitching for the Diamondbacks and Michael Lorenzen taking the hill for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+120). The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (7-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.21 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Tigers and Diamondbacks game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (+120), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Tigers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 19 out of the 28 games, or 67.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 12-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 7-1 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 38.5%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 16 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 1-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+225) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.