The Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) and Detroit Tigers (26-34) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series victory over the Nationals, and the Tigers a series loss to the Phillies.

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (7-3) against the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (2-2).

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (7-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.21 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

The Tigers will send Lorenzen (2-2) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.21, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing batters have a .211 batting average against him.

Lorenzen is looking to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Lorenzen will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Kelly (7-3) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.06 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 12 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

The 34-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 19th, 1.075 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

