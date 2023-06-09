The six matches today in the Viking Open Nottingham qualification final include No. 119-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik matching up against No. 164 Daria Snigur.

Viking Open Nottingham Info

Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham

Viking Open Nottingham Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 11

June 11 TV Channel:

Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Who will win the Viking Open Nottingham?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Sonay Kartal vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse Qualification Final 6:00 AM ET Kartal (-120) Ruse (-115) Arina Rodionova vs. Olivia Gadecki Qualification Final 6:00 AM ET Rodionova (-160) Gadecki (+115) Harriet Dart vs. Eden Silva Qualification Final 6:00 AM ET Dart (-800) Silva (+425) Amelia Rajecki vs. Heather Watson Qualification Final 7:35 AM ET Watson (-650) Rajecki (+350) Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Daria Snigur Qualification Final 8:15 AM ET Snigur (-140) Mandlik (+100) Emiliana Arango vs. Emily Appleton Qualification Final 8:20 AM ET Arango (-250) Appleton (+165)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.