Women's Viking Open Nottingham Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The six matches today in the Viking Open Nottingham qualification final include No. 119-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik matching up against No. 164 Daria Snigur.
Viking Open Nottingham Info
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: June 11
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre
- Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Who will win the Viking Open Nottingham?
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Sonay Kartal vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse
|Qualification Final
|6:00 AM ET
|Kartal (-120)
|Ruse (-115)
|Arina Rodionova vs. Olivia Gadecki
|Qualification Final
|6:00 AM ET
|Rodionova (-160)
|Gadecki (+115)
|Harriet Dart vs. Eden Silva
|Qualification Final
|6:00 AM ET
|Dart (-800)
|Silva (+425)
|Amelia Rajecki vs. Heather Watson
|Qualification Final
|7:35 AM ET
|Watson (-650)
|Rajecki (+350)
|Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Daria Snigur
|Qualification Final
|8:15 AM ET
|Snigur (-140)
|Mandlik (+100)
|Emiliana Arango vs. Emily Appleton
|Qualification Final
|8:20 AM ET
|Arango (-250)
|Appleton (+165)
