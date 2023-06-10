How to Watch the Giants vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 7:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Discover More About This Game
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are ninth in MLB action with 80 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- San Francisco ranks 11th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage.
- The Giants are 15th in the majors with a .249 batting average.
- San Francisco has the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (289 total runs).
- The Giants are 14th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.
- San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs' 70 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with 267 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Cubs rank 24th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.278 WHIP this season.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- John Brebbia gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed one scoreless inning while giving up two hits.
- Brebbia has not recorded a quality start yet this season.
- Brebbia has not yet lasted five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts). He averages 0.9 per appearance.
- He is looking to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs surrendered.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs' Kyle Hendricks (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Hendricks has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-3
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Tyler Wells
|6/6/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-4
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/7/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Connor Seabold
|6/8/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-4
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Chase Anderson
|6/9/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Marcus Stroman
|6/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|John Brebbia
|Kyle Hendricks
|6/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Hayden Wesneski
|6/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/13/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Jack Flaherty
|6/14/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|-
|Bobby Miller
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|L 5-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
|6/6/2023
|Angels
|L 7-4
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Tyler Anderson
|6/7/2023
|Angels
|L 6-2
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Jaime Barria
|6/8/2023
|Angels
|L 3-1
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reid Detmers
|6/9/2023
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|John Brebbia
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Alex Wood
|6/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Mitch Keller
|6/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Rich Hill
|6/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
