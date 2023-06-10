Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Cubs on June 10, 2023
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Player props can be found for LaMonte Wade Jr and Nico Hoerner, among others, when the San Francisco Giants host the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Giants vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Giants vs Cubs
|Giants vs Cubs Odds
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Wade Stats
- Wade has recorded 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .279/.420/.463 slash line on the year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 6
|3-for-3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Estrada Stats
- Thairo Estrada has 63 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashed .299/.345/.479 so far this season.
- Estrada has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .217 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 6
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Thairo Estrada or other Giants players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 65 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.337/.384 on the season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jun. 9
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has 62 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .258/.353/.404 so far this year.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.