The San Francisco Giants (32-31) and Chicago Cubs (27-36) meet on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

The Giants will give the nod to John Brebbia (2-0, 3.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 4.70 ERA).

Giants vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023

7:35 PM ET

San Francisco, California

Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.65 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (0-2, 4.70 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia

The Giants' Brebbia (2-0) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in one inning pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.65 and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .217 in 26 games this season.

Brebbia has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Brebbia has yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his five starts this season. He averages 0.9 frames per outing.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs will send Hendricks (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

During three games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to his opponents.

Hendricks will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).

