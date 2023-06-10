In the final of the French Open on Saturday, Iga Swiatek (ranked No. 1) meets Karolina Muchova (No. 43).

Swiatek is favored to collect the tournament title over Muchova, with -700 odds compared to the underdog's +525.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, June 10

Saturday, June 10 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has an 87.5% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Karolina Muchova -700 Odds to Win Match +525 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.0% 63.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Trends and Insights

Swiatek is coming off a 6-2, 7-6 victory over No. 14-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia in Thursday's semifinals.

In the semifinals on Thursday, Muchova clinched a victory against No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, winning 7-6, 6-7, 7-5.

In her 61 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Swiatek has played an average of 18.5 games.

In her 17 matches on clay over the past year, Swiatek has played an average of 18.4 games.

Muchova is averaging 21.2 games per match through her 35 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 55.3% of those games.

In six matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Muchova has averaged 23.7 games per match and 10.1 games per set, winning 53.5% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Swiatek and Muchova have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.