Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Phillies.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .202 with five doubles and 12 walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 51.6% of his 31 games this year, with multiple hits in 9.7% of those games.

In 31 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In six games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in four of 31 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .209 AVG .196 .314 OBP .262 .256 SLG .250 2 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 11/7 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings