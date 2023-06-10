Nick Maton -- hitting .185 with a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .163 with five doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.

Maton has gotten a hit in 21 of 57 games this season (36.8%), with more than one hit on five occasions (8.8%).

In 10.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has had at least one RBI in 24.6% of his games this season (14 of 57), with two or more RBI four times (7.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 18 of 57 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 31 .127 AVG .191 .276 OBP .301 .197 SLG .393 3 XBH 8 1 HR 5 8 RBI 14 23/14 K/BB 28/13 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings