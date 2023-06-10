How to Watch the Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Final Game 4
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT
Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center on Saturday, June 10 showcases the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead 2-1 in the series.
Check out the Panthers-Golden Knights game on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|6/8/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|6/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|7-2 VEG
|6/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|5-2 VEG
|3/7/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|2-1 FLA
|1/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|4-2 VEG
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league action in goals against.
- The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (288 total, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Panthers have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is 11th in the league.
- The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
