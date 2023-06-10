The Florida Panthers are on their home ice at BB&T Center against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 2-1. The Panthers are favored (-110) in this matchup with the Golden Knights (-110).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-110) Golden Knights (-110) 6

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 24 times this season, and have finished 15-9 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Florida has gone 16-9 (winning 64.0%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 52.4%.

In 72 of 101 matches this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 20 games this season, and won 14 (70.0%).

Vegas has a record of 17-8 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 52.4% chance to win.

Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 59 of 102 games this season.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 267 (14th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Florida went over three times.

The Panthers have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

In the past 10 games, the Panthers have scored three fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Panthers' 288 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Panthers have given up 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.

The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Vegas has gone over the total six times.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of 5.8 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6 over/under for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 2.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Golden Knights' 225 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.

