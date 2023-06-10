Panthers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 4
The Florida Panthers are on their home ice at BB&T Center against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 2-1. The Panthers are favored (-110) in this matchup with the Golden Knights (-110).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-110)
|Golden Knights (-110)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for BetMGM today
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 24 times this season, and have finished 15-9 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Florida has gone 16-9 (winning 64.0%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 52.4%.
- In 72 of 101 matches this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 20 games this season, and won 14 (70.0%).
- Vegas has a record of 17-8 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 52.4% chance to win.
- Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 59 of 102 games this season.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Player Props
|How to Watch Panthers vs Golden Knights
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Prediction
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with BetMGM.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Florida went over three times.
- The Panthers have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- In the past 10 games, the Panthers have scored three fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Panthers' 288 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Panthers have given up 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.
- The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Vegas has gone over the total six times.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of 5.8 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6 over/under for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 2.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Golden Knights' 225 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.