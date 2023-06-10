Spencer Torkelson -- batting .194 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has 14 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .228.
  • In 56.7% of his 60 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 60), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 35.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 22 of 60 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 33
.234 AVG .223
.345 OBP .282
.340 SLG .369
8 XBH 11
1 HR 4
10 RBI 16
24/14 K/BB 34/11
1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .294 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.