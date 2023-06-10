Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25) and Detroit Tigers (26-35) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on June 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (2-3) to the mound, while Matthew Boyd (3-4) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-9.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have fallen short of covering the spread in the four of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (37.7%) in those games.

Detroit has a mark of 18-30 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB action scoring 3.6 runs per game (218 total runs).

The Tigers have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule