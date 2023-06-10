Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks are -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+110). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -130 +110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-9.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Tigers have fallen short of covering the runline in the four of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 37.7%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 18-28, a 39.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 31 of 61 chances this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-14 12-21 9-19 17-16 21-27 5-8

