The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 51 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .345 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 218 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.257 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Boyd will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Away Joey Wentz Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away Tyler Alexander Taijuan Walker 6/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Tyler Holton Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Merrill Kelly 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Joey Wentz Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Charlie Morton 6/13/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Michael Lorenzen Mike Soroka 6/15/2023 Twins - Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.