How to Watch the Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 51 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .345 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 218 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.257 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Boyd will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-2
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Michael Kopech
|6/5/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-3
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Aaron Nola
|6/6/2023
|Phillies
|L 1-0
|Away
|Tyler Alexander
|Taijuan Walker
|6/8/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tyler Holton
|Zack Wheeler
|6/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Merrill Kelly
|6/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Ryne Nelson
|6/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Zac Gallen
|6/12/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Charlie Morton
|6/13/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Spencer Strider
|6/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Mike Soroka
|6/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Sonny Gray
