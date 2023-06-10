Corbin Carroll will lead the way for the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25) on Saturday, June 10, when they take on Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (26-35) at Comerica Park at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +110. The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson - ARI (2-3, 5.40 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (3-4, 5.57 ERA)

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 29 times and won 20, or 69%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 15-8 record (winning 65.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Arizona has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 7-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have come away with 20 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 18-28 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Javier Báez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Zach McKinstry 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Nick Maton 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

