Jake Rogers leads the Detroit Tigers (26-35) into a contest versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25), a game after homering twice in an 11-6 defeat to the Diamondbacks, at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Ryne Nelson (2-3) for the Diamondbacks and Matthew Boyd (3-4) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (2-3, 5.40 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-4, 5.57 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 53 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.57, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing batters have a .242 batting average against him.

Boyd is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Boyd is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per start.

He surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings in 2023.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Nelson (2-3) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40 and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .294 in 12 games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts, Nelson has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

