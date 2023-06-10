The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET. Jake Bauers and Masataka Yoshida have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth in MLB play with 100 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

New York is ninth in MLB, slugging .421.

The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

New York ranks 12th in runs scored with 299 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees rank 27th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.

New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.211).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 69 home runs.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Boston has scored 319 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .333.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.331 WHIP this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.69 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

German is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the season.

German is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In 11 starts, Houck has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Brayan Bello

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Rays L 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Shane McClanahan 6/6/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.