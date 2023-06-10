The New York Yankees (37-28) host the Boston Red Sox (32-32) on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:35 PM ET.

The Yankees will give the ball to Domingo German (3-3, 3.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck (3-5, 5.46 ERA).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (3-3, 3.69 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-5, 5.46 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

The Yankees' German (3-3) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.69 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 11 games.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

German has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 11 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

The Red Sox will send Houck (3-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.46, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.

Houck is trying to pick up his third quality start of the year.

Houck is looking to pick up his 10th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has not had an outing yet in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.

