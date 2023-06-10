Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 185 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .256 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 84th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.
- McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 24 games this year (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.292
|AVG
|.227
|.409
|OBP
|.317
|.444
|SLG
|.341
|7
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|6
|14/14
|K/BB
|22/11
|6
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Nelson (2-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.
