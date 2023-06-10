Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 185 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .256 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 84th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.

McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 24 games this year (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .292 AVG .227 .409 OBP .317 .444 SLG .341 7 XBH 5 2 HR 2 4 RBI 6 14/14 K/BB 22/11 6 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings