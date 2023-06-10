Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.290 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .293 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Short enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.
- This season, Short has totaled at least one hit in 14 of 25 games (56.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has an RBI in seven of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.324
|AVG
|.250
|.368
|OBP
|.357
|.529
|SLG
|.417
|3
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|7/3
|K/BB
|10/4
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Nelson (2-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .294 to his opponents.
