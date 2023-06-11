Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.088 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .213.
- Haase has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 17.0% of his games this year, Haase has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 games this season (21.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.250
|AVG
|.181
|.304
|OBP
|.253
|.375
|SLG
|.217
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|4
|19/6
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gallen (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.75 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.75), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
