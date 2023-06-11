Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zac Gallen) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is hitting .160 with two walks.
- Marisnick has had a base hit in three of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.
- Marisnick has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in one of 10 games.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|.000
|AVG
|.083
|.000
|OBP
|.214
|.000
|SLG
|.083
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (7-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks 12th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 14th.
