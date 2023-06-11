Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Jonathan Schoop -- with an on-base percentage of .185 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 11 at 11:35 AM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop has five doubles and nine walks while hitting .194.
- Schoop has gotten a hit in 16 of 39 games this season (41.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 39 games this season.
- Schoop has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (17.9%), including one multi-run game.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|22
|.211
|AVG
|.182
|.302
|OBP
|.237
|.289
|SLG
|.218
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|7/5
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.29 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (7-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.75), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
