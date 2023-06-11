Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Miguel Cabrera and his .424 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (131 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen on June 11 at 11:35 AM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has seven doubles and 12 walks while hitting .214.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of those games.
- In 32 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In six games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in four of 32 games so far this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.234
|AVG
|.196
|.327
|OBP
|.262
|.319
|SLG
|.250
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|12/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks 12th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 14th.
