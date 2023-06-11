On Sunday, Nick Maton (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .160 with five doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Maton has gotten at least one hit in 36.2% of his games this year (21 of 58), with at least two hits five times (8.6%).

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 58), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.1% of his games this season, Maton has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 18 of 58 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .122 AVG .191 .275 OBP .301 .189 SLG .393 3 XBH 8 1 HR 5 8 RBI 14 24/15 K/BB 28/13 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings