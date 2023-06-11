In the final of the French Open on Sunday, Novak Djokovic (ranked No. 3) takes on Casper Ruud (No. 4).

With -450 odds, Djokovic is the favorite against Ruud for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +350.

Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, June 11

Sunday, June 11 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has an 81.8% chance to win.

Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud -450 Odds to Win Match +350 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.2% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals on Friday.

Ruud beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals on Friday.

Through 56 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Djokovic has played 25.8 games per match (31.8 in best-of-five matches) and won 60.7% of them.

In his 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Djokovic has played an average of 27.9 games (32.2 in best-of-five matches).

In the past 12 months, Ruud has competed in 56 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.5% of the games. He averages 27.0 games per match (39.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set.

In 21 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Ruud has averaged 23.5 games per match and 10.1 games per set, winning 55.6% of the games.

Djokovic and Ruud have played four times dating back to 2015, and Djokovic has a 4-0 advantage, including a 7-5, 6-3 win in their most recent meeting on November 20, 2022 at the Nitto ATP Finals.

In eight total sets against each other, Djokovic has taken eight, while Ruud has claimed zero.

Djokovic has taken 51 games (62.2% win rate) against Ruud, who has secured 31 games.

In four matches between Djokovic and Ruud, they have played 20.5 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

