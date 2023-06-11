Spencer Torkelson -- hitting .194 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 11 at 11:35 AM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 14 doubles, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .225.

In 34 of 61 games this season (55.7%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).

In five games this year, he has gone deep (8.2%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

Torkelson has had an RBI in 21 games this season (34.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 22 games this year (36.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .227 AVG .223 .342 OBP .282 .330 SLG .369 8 XBH 11 1 HR 4 10 RBI 16 25/15 K/BB 34/11 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings