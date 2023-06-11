Sunday's contest at Comerica Park has the Arizona Diamondbacks (39-25) taking on the Detroit Tigers (26-36) at 11:35 AM ET (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (7-2) for the Diamondbacks and Joey Wentz (1-6) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have had a spread set in four of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (37%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.5 runs per game (218 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Tigers Schedule