Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will see Joey Wentz on the mound for the Detroit Tigers in the final game of a three-game series, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +180. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time: 11:35 AM ET

TV: Peacock

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -225 +180 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Tigers and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (four of those games had a spread).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (37%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 3-7 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 31 of its 62 games with a total.

The Tigers have posted a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-15 12-21 9-20 17-16 21-28 5-8

