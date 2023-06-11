Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Sunday at Comerica Park against Zac Gallen, who gets the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 11:35 AM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 51 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .344 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 218 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 16th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.253 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

None of Wentz's 12 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In 12 starts, Wentz has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Away Joey Wentz Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away Tyler Alexander Taijuan Walker 6/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Tyler Holton Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Merrill Kelly 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Joey Wentz Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Charlie Morton 6/13/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Michael Lorenzen Mike Soroka 6/15/2023 Twins - Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Joe Ryan

