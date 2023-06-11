Corbin Carroll will lead the way for the Arizona Diamondbacks (39-25) on Sunday, June 11, when they square off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (26-36) at Comerica Park at 11:35 AM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +180 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (7-2, 2.75 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.49 ERA)

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 30 times and won 21, or 70%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter and won them all.

Arizona has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (37%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

