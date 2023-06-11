Player props can be found for Corbin Carroll and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Peacock

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 51 hits with 14 doubles, five home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .225/.309/.352 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 41 hits with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 25 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .253/.356/.383 so far this season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (7-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks 12th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 14th.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jun. 4 6.0 9 3 2 6 1 vs. Rockies May. 30 6.0 5 0 0 7 2 at Phillies May. 24 5.2 5 2 2 3 2 at Pirates May. 19 3.2 8 8 5 2 4 vs. Giants May. 13 7.2 5 2 2 6 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has collected 66 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashing .306/.389/.569 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 9 3-for-5 2 2 5 10 0 at Nationals Jun. 7 4-for-5 3 1 2 7 1 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Braves Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has collected 65 hits with 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.345/.472 so far this season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jun. 9 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 7 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

