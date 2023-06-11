The Arizona Diamondbacks (39-25) aim to add to their four-game winning streak when they meet the Detroit Tigers (26-36) on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET, at Comerica Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (7-2) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-6) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (7-2, 2.75 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.49 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 7.49 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.49 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .317 to opposing batters.

Wentz has yet to record a quality start this season.

Wentz will look to record his sixth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (7-2) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 2.75, a 5.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.081.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gallen has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.75), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

