Sunday's contest between the New York Yankees (38-28) and the Boston Red Sox (32-33) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 11.

The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for the Yankees and Brayan Bello (3-4) for the Red Sox.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Yankees have four wins against the spread in their last five chances.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 28, or 62.2%, of those games.

New York has a record of 26-14, a 65% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 54.5% chance to win.

New York has scored 302 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.58 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Red Sox have gone 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 13 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (320 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 6 White Sox L 3-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Lucas Giolito June 8 White Sox L 6-5 Luis Severino vs Lance Lynn June 8 White Sox W 3-0 Randy Vasquez vs Mike Clevinger June 9 Red Sox L 3-2 Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock June 10 Red Sox W 3-1 Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck June 11 Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello June 13 @ Mets - Luis Severino vs Max Scherzer June 14 @ Mets - Gerrit Cole vs Justin Verlander June 16 @ Red Sox - Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Houck June 17 @ Red Sox - Domingo Germán vs Brayan Bello June 18 @ Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs James Paxton

Red Sox Schedule